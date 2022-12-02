‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Snags Full Season at NBC

The family feud on NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez will go on a while longer.

The network has ordered an additional nine episodes of the first-year comedy starring George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez. The back-nine brings Lopez vs. Lopez’s total for the season to 22, the long-time standard for broadcast series.

Airing on Fridays, the series has drawn a predictably modest initial audience on one of the lowest TV usage nights of the week. Initial airings are averaging 2.28 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49; that grows to 2.82 million and 0.4 with a week of DVR playback, according to Nielsen.

The show has found a greater foothold on Peacock and NBC’s other digital platforms, however: According to NBC, in the four weeks since its Nov. 4 premiere, the first episode has more than tripled its initial audience to 7.6 million viewers across all platforms and grown its 18-49 rating by five times, to 1.6.

In addition to George and Mayan Lopez, Lopez vs. Lopez also stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal.

Universal Television produces the comedy in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts. Creator and showrunner Debby Wolfe (The Conners, One Day at a Time) executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman.