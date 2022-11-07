‘Magnum P.I.’ Gets NBC Debut Date as Part of Midseason Lineup

Thomas Magnum will be back on the case — at NBC — in early 2023.

The broadcast network has set a midseason lineup that includes Magnum P.I., which NBC picked up after a somewhat surprising cancellation at CBS. The revived show — produced by NBC’s sister studio Universal Television along with CBS Studios — has a two-season order and will make its NBC debut on Feb. 19 as part of an all-drama lineup on Sunday nights.

It will be joined on Sunday by missing-persons drama Found, from All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and, a week later, The Blacklist. The latter is moving to Sundays from Friday nights, where it’s spent the last few seasons.

NBC will also open a second comedy block on Tuesdays starting Jan. 17 with a two-episode premiere for Night Court, an update of the 1984-92 series that stars Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch and the original series’ John Larroquette. Season two of American Auto follows on Jan. 24.

Medical drama New Amsterdam will end its six-season run with a two-hour series finale on Jan. 17. La Brea will return from hiatus with two episodes on Jan. 31.

NBC’s other midseason newcomer is America’s Got Talent: All Stars, featuring past contestants from AGT and other Got Talent iterations from around the world. It premieres Jan. 2 and will fill the 8-10 p.m. slot on Mondays between cycles of The Voice, which begins its spring run — the farewell season for Blake Shelton — on March 6. That’s My Jam will open its second season March 7.

The network hasn’t set dates yet for season two of its comedy Grand Crew and unscripted shows The Wheel and L.A. Fire and Rescue.

NBC’s midseason dates are below. All times are ET/PT.

Monday, Jan. 2

8 p.m.: America’s Got Talent: All Stars

Tuesday, Jan. 17

8 p.m.: Night Court

9 p.m.: New Amsterdam (two-hour series finale)

Tuesday, Jan. 24

8:30 p.m.: American Auto

Sunday, Feb. 19

9 p.m.: Magnum P.I.

10 p.m.: Found

Sunday, Feb. 26

8 p.m.: The Blacklist

Monday, March 6

8 p.m.: The Voice

Tuesday, March 7

10 p.m.: That’s My Jam