NBC Announces Extreme ‘Survivor’ Rival ‘Million Dollar Island’

Twenty-two years after CBS’ Survivor changed TV forever, NBC is announcing an island survival reality show that attempts to up the ante.

The network has announced adventure competition series Million Dollar Island from Studio Lambert and Talpa.

While Survivor typically has 16 to 20 contestants, Million Dollar Island has a whopping 100. And while the CBS competition usually spans 39 days, the new NBC series will last for 50 days. The prize, however, remains the same as ever — $1 million (inflation, it seems, impacts everything except island game show prizes).

The show is described as having 100 contestants who “must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize. Upon arrival, each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money. In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player.”

Jenny Groom, executive vp alternative programming and development, said, “We’re excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC. This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive.”

The project is based on a Dutch format that recently completed filming its first season.

“I’ve enjoyed great success with NBC on The Voice, so I’m delighted that they’ll provide the perfect U.S home for this exciting new show,” added John de Mol, founder and chairman of Talpa.