Missing-Persons Drama ‘Found’ Scores Series Pickup at NBC

NBC is adding to its slate with a pickup of a drama titled Found.

The series, from All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and executive producer Greg Berlanti, follows a public relations specialist (Shameless alum Shanola Hampton) who shines a light on missing persons cases. Found wasn’t part of NBC’s 2022-23 series orders in May but remained in contention for a pickup following the upfronts.

Berlanti Productions and Carroll’s Rock My Soul Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television produce the series.

NBC has also passed on two other drama pilots, Blank Slate and Unbroken, from last season’s development cycle.

“We are so happy to be working with Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Carroll on this incredible project that is so close to their hearts,” said Lisa Katz, president entertainment scripted content at NBCUniversal. “Found is very compelling while also shining a light on an issue that is extremely relevant, and we know with this group at the helm these stories will be told authentically across all aspects of the production. Additionally, we have been determined to find a vehicle for Shanola, and this project on NBC could not be a more perfect fit.”

Said Carroll, “Getting to put Found on the air and share it with everyone is such an incredible dream come true. The situation with missing people in this country is truly an epidemic in and of itself. I was inspired to create Found to not only entertain, but to help be part of the solution. I am so thankful to my producing partner Lindsay Dunn and my partners at WBTV, NBC, Universal and Berlanti Productions for all of their help and support. And I’m especially grateful to be reunited with Susan Rovner and Liza Katz, both of whom have been champions of my stories since early in my career.”

Along with Hampton, who’s also a producer, the cast includes Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi, with Kelli Williams and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

The show’s logline reads: “In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.”

Carroll executive produces Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul’s Dunn. DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar) directed and executive produced the pilot. Hampton is a producer.

Found joins the Quantum Leap reboot and comedies Lopez vs. Lopez and Night Court on NBC’s roster of first-year shows. There’s no word yet on when Found will debut.

NBC has opted not to go forward with espionage drama Blank Slate and the Yellowstone-esque Unbroken, starring Scott Bakula. Two other dramas, The Irrational and an untitled romantic dramedy from Mike Daniels, and a comedy starring Emmy winner Jon Cryer remain in contention.