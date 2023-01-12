NBC Pushes Missing-Persons Drama ‘Found’ to Fall 2023

NBC is moving its first-year drama Found off its midseason schedule and will give it a fall 2023 berth instead.

Found, a missing-persons drama starring Shanola Hampton (Shameless), had been slated to premiere Feb. 19 as part of the network’s Sunday lineup. Instead, NBC is moving the drama back to fall in hopes of giving it a larger marketing push and better chance to succeed (Sunday nights after the NFL season have been a rough spot for NBC in recent years). The network has also ordered additional scripts for Found on top of the 13 episodes to which it’s already committed.

“After watching the first few episodes of Found, it quickly became clear that our love for this show has continued to grow and grow with each step of the process,” said Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Our goal is always to find the absolute best home for all our series, and it’s particularly the case with one as important as this. By moving it to fall, we’re able to better leverage our resources, including lead-in and marketing muscle, enabling us to launch ‘Found’ to the largest possible audience across all our platforms.

As a result of the Found move, The Blacklist will slide into the now-vacant 10 p.m. slot when it premieres Feb. 26. NBC will expand the season five premiere of Magnum P.I. to two hours starting at 9 p.m. Feb. 19. (Two hours of Dateline will kick off Sundays starting Feb. 26.) Additionally, NBC has set a Friday, March 3 premiere for the second season of its comedy Grand Crew, which will take the 8:30 spot currently occupied by Young Rock.

Found was created by All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll. Its logline reads, “In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.” Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi also star.

Berlanti Productions and Carroll’s Rock My Soul Productions produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Carroll executive produces with Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn. Hampton is a producer.