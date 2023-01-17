Retta-Led Murder Mystery Scores NBC Pilot Order

The creator and one of the stars of Good Girls are reuniting at NBC.

The network has given a formal pilot order to Murder by the Book, a mystery drama starring Retta. The project comes from Good Girls creator Jenna Bans and executive producer Bill Krebs. The potential series has been in the works for several months.

The logline for Murder by the Book reads like a bit of a play on Murder, She Wrote. Retta will star as an Instagram-famous, big city book reviewer who takes a page from the mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town.

Retta, who signed a holding deal with NBCUniversal a year ago, has a long history with the company. Prior to Good Girls, which ran for four seasons on NBC (and also drew a sizable audience on Netflix), she played Donna Meagle on the network’s Parks and Recreation and was a regular on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

In addition to Good Girls, where they were co-showrunners, Bans and Krebs worked together on ABC’s The Family and on development projects at NBCU.

Universal Television, where Bans has an overall deal, is producing Murder by the Book. Bans will executive produce (via her Minnesota Logging Company banner) along with Krebs, Retta and Minnesota Logging’s Casey Kyber.