NBC’s ‘Today’ Wins Peabody Institutional Award

NBC News‘ morning news program Today has won the Peabody Institutional Award, which recognizes “institutions and organizations, as well as series and programs, for their enduring body of work and their iconic impact on both the media landscape and the public imagination.”

The award is selected by the Peabody Board of Jurors.

“For nearly three-quarters of a century, Today has been a morning staple for millions of Americans and a consistent cultural touchstone for deeply moving human stories, groundbreaking news, and daily joy,” Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, said. “We’re thrilled to recognize the program not only for their decades of stellar reporting and storytelling, but also for their undeniable impact on culture and an informed public.”

Today premiered on Jan. 14, 1052 and has since delivered breaking news to audiences as it happens.

Other recent winners of the Institutional Award include Fresh Air with Terry Gross, ARRAY, The Simpsons, 60 Minutes, Sesame Street, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Kartemquin Films, FRONTLINE and ITVS.

Further nominees will be announced between April 11 and April 13, and the Trailblazer Award and Career Achievement Award winners will be announced on April 20.

Winners will be celebrated at the 83rd annual Peabody Awards, which will take place for the first time ever in Los Angeles on June 11.