Jon Cryer-Mike O’Malley Comedy Scores NBC Series Order

NBC is adding to its comedy roster.

The network has given a series order to a multi-camera show from creator Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse, Snowpiercer) and star and executive producer Jon Cryer. The untitled series, likely to debut in the 2023-24 TV season, is the second off-cycle pickup for NBC in recent months: In July, the broadcaster gave a series order to missing-persons drama Found.

The show, from Lionsgate TV and Universal TV, centers on Jim (Cryer) and Julia (Abigail Spencer), who go through an amicable divorce and decide to continue raising their kids at the family home while taking turns staying with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when the owner of his favorite sports teams, Trey (Donald Faison), enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart. Finn Sweeney and Sofia Capanna also star.

The series marks a return to multi-camera comedy for Cryer, who won two Emmys during his time on CBS’ Two and a Half Men. He most recently played Lex Luthor on The CW’s Supergirl. Mad Men and Timeless alum Spencer recurs on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. Faison (Scrubs) played Professor Utonium in The CW’s shelved live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot and recurred on season two of Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q.

O’Malley, whose writing and producing credits include Starz’s Heels and Survivor’s Remorse and Showtime’s Shameless, will serve as showrunner. He executive produces with two real-life sports owners — Tom Werner of the Boston Red Sox and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics — Cryer, Emilia Fazzalari and George Geyer.

The series joins a comedy slate at NBC that includes returnees Young Rock, American Auto and Grand Crew and rookies Lopez vs. Lopez and Night Court.