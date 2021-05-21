NBC’s Rebecca Marks to Head Warner Bros. TV Communications

Warner Bros. TV Group has a new head of communications.

Longtime NBCUniversal exec vp Rebecca Marks will move to lead the Channing Dungey-led studio, helping to fill a void created by the February departure of senior vp Jeff Tobler.

Marks will serve as exec vp PR and communications and begin her new role June 1. She will report to WBTV Group chairman Dungey and Johanna Fuentes, head of global PR at WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group.

Marks will oversee all consumer PR, business communications and awards campaigns for both the studio’s scripted and unscripted offerings across premium and cable networks, streaming, sundication and digital efforts. She will also manage unscripted and alternative PR, marketing and promotions for Warner Horizon Unscripted TV (including the Bachelor franchise), Telepictures and Shed Media.

“Rebecca is an incredible communications executive and I’m delighted that she will be joining us to head up publicity for the Warner Bros. Television Group,” said Dungey. Rebecca lives and breathes television and has a track record of creating campaigns that break through the clutter and create buzz in today’s hyper-competitive environment. She is smart, strategic and well-respected, and I can’t wait for her to jump in.”

Marks comes to Warners after a 17-year run as exec vp PR at NBCUniversal. She has spent 37 years with the media conglomerate, overseeing primetime, late-night, daytime, specials, syndication and everything in between. Following last year’s executive restructuring that saw NBC’s Chip Sullivan expand his purview to include communications oversight of USA Network, Syfy, Bravo, Oxygen and E!, Marks has been leading PR for specials and photography. Marks, who first joined NBC in 1984 and has seen and done it all during her time with the network, held positions in news, sales and corporate events before moving into media relations for the broadcaster.

“Rebecca and I have either worked together or run in the same circles for over 20 years and, simply put, she is one of the best communications executives in our business. Period.” said Fuentes. “Her legacy at NBC speaks for itself, where she made an indelible impact over a brilliant three-decade run. We could not be more proud to have her leading our efforts for Warner Bros. Television. Channing and I are so thrilled to have her joining our team.”