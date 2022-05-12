‘American Auto,’ ‘Young Rock’ and ‘Grand Crew’ Renewed at NBC

NBC has set its comedy lineup for the 2022-23 season.

The network has renewed second-year series Young Rock and rookies American Auto and Grand Crew. The three shows — all produced by NBC’s sister studio Universal Television — will join new half-hours Lopez vs. Lopez and Night Court on the schedule next season.

NBC has also canceled Kenan, starring Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, and the Ted Danson-led Mr. Mayor after two seasons, along with first-year drama The Endgame.

American Auto, created by Superstore’s Justin Spitzer, is set in the offices of a Detroit car maker and follows a group of executives trying to rediscover the company’s identity as the industry changes. Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo star.

Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment produce American Auto in association with UTV. Spitzer, who has an overall deal at UTV, executive produces with Aaron Kaplan of Kapital and Jeff Blitz.

Young Rock is a fictionalized version of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s formative years. Johnson stars with Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, John Tui, Fasitua Amosa and Matthew Willig.

Nahnatchka Khan executive produces via her Fierce Baby Productions along with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.

Grand Crew, from creator Phil Augusta Jackson, centers on a group of friends who make an L.A. wine bar their second home. Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart star. Jackson executive produces with Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor.

NBC has now finished its pre-upfront renewals, though several drama pilots (Blank Slate, Found, The Irrational, Unbroken and an untitled show from writer Mike Daniels) remain alive for off-cycle pickups. American Auto, Grand Crew and Young Rock join scripted returnees La Brea, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam (which will end next season) and the Chicago and Law & Order triumvirates on the network’s 2022-23 slate. The only new drama so far is a Quantum Leap reboot.

