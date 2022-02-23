‘The Blacklist’ Renewed for 10th Season on NBC

Red Reddington’s to-do list is getting longer again.

NBC has renewed its espionage drama The Blacklist for a 10th season. Star and executive producer James Spader announced the pickup Tuesday during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a few days before the show’s return from a month-long hiatus. The renewal will also take the series past the 200-episode mark early in the 2022-23 season.

The series has weathered the departure of both Spader’s former co-lead, Megan Boone, and series creator and co-showrunner Jon Bokenkamp ahead of production on the current season. The Blacklist jumped ahead in time two years this season, with Red’s (Spader) whereabouts unknown and the members of the FBI task force having gone their separate ways. They reunite, however, behind the common goal of taking down the remaining names on the Blacklist.

The Blacklist remains a reliable performer for NBC. Its nine episodes so far this season have averaged 5.05 million viewers with a week of delayed viewing, per Nielsen; NBC says streaming and digital platforms bump the audience to more than 9 million per episode, three times more than its same-day viewership of 3.14 million. The show’s library also performs well on Netflix.

Davis Entertainment produces the series in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television. Bokenkamp remains credited as an executive producer along with showrunner John Eisendrath, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper and T Cooper.