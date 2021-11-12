‘La Brea’ Renewed for Second Season at NBC

The giant sinkhole in La Brea is staying open.

NBC has picked up a second season of the drama series for the 2022-23 season, which has performed solidly so far this fall. The series is the first rookie of the fall to earn a renewal for next season. La Brea‘s renewal comes a few weeks before the 10-episode first season wraps.

“This was a big swing that captured audiences’ attention, and we’re excited to let fans know there’s more to come in season two,” Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told reporters Friday.

La Brea is averaging about 7.9 million viewers per episode, including seven days of delayed viewing, and leads all first-year network series with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC says that across all platforms, the series premiere has gathered 19.8 million viewers and a 3.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic since its Sept. 28 debut.

Created by David Appelbaum, La Brea follows a group of people who fall through a giant sinkhole in the middle of Los Angeles and are sucked through a rift in time to a prehistoric world. The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos and Josh McKenzie.

Universal Television produces the series along with Keshet Studios. Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt and Ken Woodruff.