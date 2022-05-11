‘Law & Order’ Revival, ‘Organized Crime’ Renewed at NBC

Producer Dick Wolf is batting 1.000 with his network scripted series.

NBC has picked up its Law & Order revival and Law & Order: Organized Crime for the 2022-23 season. They join Law & Order: SVU — which is in the second year of a three-season renewal — on the network’s lineup for next season.

NBC has also renewed all three of Wolf’s Chicago dramas for next season, and CBS earlier this week picked up its three Wolf-produced FBI series for two more seasons apiece. That makes Wolf and his Universal TV-based Wolf Entertainment nine-for-nine in renewals this season.

“Dreams do come true. The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television,” said Wolf in a statement. “I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

Said Lisa Katz, president scripted programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming, “The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season. It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

Law & Order will enter its 22nd season overall and second post-revival; the series originally ran on NBC from 1990-2010. Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson reprise their roles from the original run, and Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi also star. Wolf executive produces with franchise veteran Rick Eid and Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Organized Crime, which brought Chris Meloni back to the L&O-verse a decade after he departed SVU, will air its third season in 2022-23. The cast also features Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson. Wolf, Barry O’Brien, Terry Miller, John Polson, Forney and Jankowski are the executive producers.

