NBC Takes ‘The Irrational,’ Starring Jesse L. Martin, to Series

NBC is bolstering its drama series lineup.

The network has picked up The Irrational, which stars The Flash and Law & Order alum Jesse L. Martin as a behavioral scientist who helps solve high-stakes problems. NBC ordered a pilot for the series as part of its development for this season, and Martin was cast in April, but it’s still to be determined if the show will air in 2022-23 or be held for next season.

The series, written by Arika Lisanne Mittman (La Brea, Timeless), is inspired by Dan Ariely’s book Predictably Irrational, which delves into the many forces that shape the way people think and make decisions. Martin will play Alec Baker, a renowned professor of behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

Maahra Hill (OWN’s Delilah), Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi also star.

Universal Television produces The Irrational. Mittman executive produces with Mark Goffman, Samuel Baum and director David Frankel. Martin is a producer, and Ariely will serve as a consultant.

The Irrational is the third drama NBC has ordered from its 2022 development cycle, joining Quantum Leap — which has been renewed for a second season — and Found, which premieres in February.