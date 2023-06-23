NBC Sports Washington to Rebrand as Monumental Sports Network in Revamp From New Owners

Beginning in September, NBC Sports Washington will be no more.

The regional sports network will be getting a complete brand overhaul from its new owners, with the RSN taking the name Monumental Sports Network. Comcast had sold the RSN to Monumental (which owns the Washington Wizards NBA team and Washington Capitals NHL team) last year.

In conjunction with the rebrand, Monumental is rolling out a wave of new studio programming and in-game coverage tweaks. That will include an interview show fronted by former ESPN and Turner Sports host Rachel Nichols, as well as enhanced coverage of live games through mic’d up players and coaches, more cameras, more advanced analytics, and personality-driven postgame interviews.

Taking a cue from ESPN’s Manningcast and other national efforts, Monumental will also launch alternate broadcast feeds for Wizards and Capitals games, letting viewers choose which option they prefer.

There will also, of course, be an entirely new visual look, including new graphics and a new logo.

“I was very explicit that we were taking this as an opportunity really to reinvest back into our live rights,” says Zach Leonsis, Monumental’s president of media and new enterprises, adding that “we’ve been taking one step back to really reevaluate what is the network of the future, and how can we better serve our fans.”

That includes “the branding and the on air graphics and look and feel of what our network is and includes obviously, what’s on our air, the programming strategy, the actual programs themselves, the live games and making them better, the original programs and shows that we produce in house,” he adds. “Just taking a brand new look at what we want to do there and that includes our digital platform and our streaming efforts.”

Monumental Sports Network

Leonsis (who is also the son of Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis) notes that while Monumental was acquiring an RSN from Comcast, it was also acquiring the live rights to the Wizards and Capitals, its own teams.

“Those live rights are really sacred to us, and we want to be investing back into them,” he adds. “And that means elevating our local sports network to really have a national look and feel.”

Part of that is reflected in the programming, with the mic’d up players and coaches bringing an element that has become a staple of national broadcasts to local games, and alternate feeds bringing new options for for fans to choose from.

“In future seasons, you know, we anticipate producing about 100 alternate feeds on an annual basis,” Leonsis says.

And its also represented in the form of studio shows, where a national name like Nichols will hold court.

“Rachel really helps us and helps provide credibility,” Leonsis says. “Rachel, obviously is well recognized, and you know, she is originally from Washington, DC. so we’ve known Rachel for some time… She’s got great credibility in the basketball space. She also knows all other sports as well.”

Monumental says it expects the rebrand to be ready in time for the NBA and NHL seasons in the fall, with a campaign preparing viewers for the change rolling out this week.