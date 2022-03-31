NBC Summer Lineup Includes ‘Who Do You Think You Are?,’ 10 Years After Last Network Airing

NBC has set its lineup of summer unscripted series, and it includes usual suspects America’s Got Talent and American Ninja Warrior — along with a show that last aired on the network a decade ago.

Who Do You Think You Are?, a genealogy series executive produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, will premiere on Sunday, July 10 — 10 years and two months after it last aired on NBC. The show, which tracks celebrities’ ancestry, ran for three seasons on the network before moving to TLC in 2013. It ran for several more seasons there, most recently in December 2018.

There’s also been a sizable gap between when NBC announced it had reclaimed Who Do You Think You Are? — which happened in May 2019 — and the show’s premiere. The show follows celebs who are tracing their family history with the help of historians, genealogists and other experts; subjects for the season are Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford.

America’s Got Talent will begin its 17th season on Tuesday, May 31, with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews all returning. After several weeks of pre-taped auditions and cutdowns, six weeks of live shows will begin on Aug. 9.

AGT will lead into a new series, Dancing With Myself, which is inspired by viral dance videos on TikTok and other social media outlets. Contestants will take part in a series of dance challenges designed by celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek.

The 14th edition of American Ninja Warrior kicks off on Monday, June 6. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall return, and the competition has lowered its minimum age to 15 to allow some younger contestants to try the obstacle course.