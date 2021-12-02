NBCU Reality Show Streamer Hayu Launches in India

NBCUniversal’s reality show streaming service hayu has launched in India.

The Comcast entertainment unit said on Thursday that the subscription video-on-demand was now available in 28 territories.

The direct-to-consumer service is available in India “on a full array of devices – mobile, tablet, laptop, connected TVs and selected consoles,” it said. “Targeting the broad base of viewers who are fans of the reality genre, hayu offers over 8,000 episodes of top reality TV content, including all seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, from the very beginning to the final season, as well as its spin-offs – along with numerous other franchises, including the popular The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing, Below Deck and Family Karma.”

NBCU sees hayu as super-serving reality fans with unscripted programming in such genres as home and design, dating, cooking, fashion and true crime. The streamer also highlights: “Subscribers don’t have to worry about spoilers as the vast majority of U.S. shows are available on hayu the same day as their U.S. broadcast.”

“Given the immense popularity of reality TV in India we are thrilled to now be launching hayu,” said Hendrik McDermott, managing director, direct to consumer – global at NBCU. “Hayu is already the premiere destination for must-watch, world-renowned reality TV content and this launch extends the hayu footprint to 28 territories.”

For reality fans in India subscriptions for three months prepaid cost 349 rupees ($4.65), with one year prepaid costing 999 rupees ($13.32).

Hayu launched in the U.K., Ireland and Australia in March 2016, followed by Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark in November 2017. It then expanded into Canada in September 2018, followed by the Benelux countries in December 2018 and Southeast Asia, namely The Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore, in October 2019. In November 2020, hayu became available in Germany and Austria on Amazon Channels, followed by a February 2021 launch in 11 more European countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Eastern Europe.