NBCU Taps Valari Dobson Staab as Chairman of Local, DTC Service Planned For NBC RSNs

NBCUniversal has tapped Valari Dobson Staab to be chairman of NBCUniversal Local, a division that includes the NBC owned-and-operated local stations, the Telemundo-owned stations, and the NBC regional sports networks.

Staab has overseen NBC’s local stations since 2011, and Telemundo’s stations since 2013. She reports to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal television and streaming.

The new role for Staab appears set to emphasize the streaming side of the business, with the company saying Monday that NBC’s RSNs, which have rights to local teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Celtics, will launch a direct-to-consumer offering later this year. Details for the RSN DTC plan were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, NBC’s local stations launched their own streaming channels on Peacock earlier this month, with Telemundo set to follow later in the year.

“Valari is an outstanding, innovative leader with a proven track record of success,” said Lazarus in a statement. “She has transformed our local business and is a valuable part of the NBCU management team.”