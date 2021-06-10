NBCU, Will Packer and Target Partner on Film Series Spotlighting Black Creators

NBCUniversal is partnering with Target and producer Will Packer on what it is calling the Scene in Color Film Series.

The series launch will be tied to NBC’s summer movie nights on channels like USA and Bravo, with short films from three up-and-coming Black creatives set to run on the channels and on NBCU’s digital platforms, including its Peacock streaming service. The movies on TV will have significantly fewer commercials (25 to 35 minutes less per film), allowing for the film series to take part, with Target as underwriter and sponsor.

Packer will host the series, and will also mentor the three filmmakers, with NBCUniversal giving them blind script deals and the opportunity to work alongside the company’s creative executives to develop a TV pilot script.

The filmmakers and projects include Addison Wright, who spotlights Black ballerinas who are blending hip-hop with classical pointe in Hiplet: Because We Can. Activist and filmmaker Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah will contribute a visual poem called To the Girl that Looks Like Me; and Brooklyn-based Kristian King’s Twice As Good tells the story of an overachiever readying to chart her own path.

“These three selections are the result of an intensive search through forums and online film festivals for rising BIPOC talent. And though the stories, structures, and formats of the films differ, each exist at the intersection of justice and joy,” writes Miguel Rodriguez, senior vp production operations, creative partnerships, advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal, and Steven Rummer, senior vp strategy and creative partnerships, advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal, in a blog post.