NBCUniversal Creates DEI Exec Role with ViacomCBS’ Jeanne Mau

NBCUniversal has created a new executive position to oversee diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across its television and streaming brands.

Longtime ViacomCBS inclusion executive Jeanne Mau is moving to NBCU to serve as its first senior vice president, TV programming, diversity, equity & inclusion. She will dual report to Universal Studio Group chair Pearlena Igbokwe and entertainment content chair Susan Rovner.

Mau will work to make sure that NBCU’s television content accurately portrays underrepresented communities as well as takes full advantage of opportunities to hire marginalized talent both on screen and behind the scenes. She also will serve as NBCU’s liaison to external DEI advocacy groups.

Mau will now manage and grow NBCU’s suite of pipeline development programs, which include Female Forward and the Emerging Director Program, the Alternative Directors Program, the Late Night Writers Workshop, Writers on the Verge, StandUp NBC, Spotlight, the Casting Apprentice Program, the Diverse Staff Writer Initiative, the Writer’s Assistant Program, the Production Assistant Initiative and Production Office Coordinator Program, Entertainment Associates and the Production Associates Program – Unscripted.

Mau has plenty of experience in this arena, having most recently served as ViacomCBS’ senior vp of global inclusion, where she oversaw its Writers Mentoring Program, Directors Initiative, Viewfinder Emerging Directors Program and Nickelodeon Writers and Artist Program. Her 20-year tenure at the company also included posts as senior vp of Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion and vice president of current programs.

“Jeanne has the vision, experience and expertise to elevate our current inclusion efforts during a time in our industry where rapid change is a constant and viewers are increasingly vocal about wanting universal stories that better reflect the world we live in,” Igbokwe and Rovner said in a joint statement. “With Jeanne at the helm, we will be able to expand efforts across our entire television entertainment portfolio and continue to show that NBCUniversal is a home for nuanced and inclusive storytelling, a training ground for the next generation of creators and a changemaker in our industry.”