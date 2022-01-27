Retta Inks Holding Deal at NBCUniversal

Retta and NBCUniversal are formalizing their long working relationship.

The Parks and Recreation and Good Girls star has signed a talent holding deal with the conglomerate, under which she’ll work with NBCU Television and Streaming and Universal TV to find projects she can star in across the company’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

“I’ve spent most of my career working with NBCUniversal, and I was lucky to have my first series regular role on Parks, which continues to be beloved by a dedicated fan base,” Retta said in a statement. “It was a love for Donna Meagle that motivated Marti Noxon’s preteen daughter to encourage her mom to put me on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. Girlfriends allowed me to do drama, which in turn allowed Jenna Bans to see me as Ruby Hill [in Good Girls], giving me one of my favorite roles yet. Plus, I have a forever love for [executive vp casting] Grace Wu, who gave me my first industry meeting after seeing me do stand-up at the Hollywood Improv all those years ago. It’s a cozy and familiar place for me.”

Said Wu, “Having met Retta over 20 years ago, it’s been a joy to watch her evolve from hilarious stand-up, to an accomplished and compelling actor in both comedy and drama. I don’t think there’s anything she can’t do, and we are thrilled to find her next amazing role in the NBCU universe.”

Retta most recently starred in Good Girls, which ran for four seasons on NBC and ended in 2021, and hosted HGTV’s short-run series Ugliest House in America. She played the Mercedes-loving, self-treating Donna Meagle on Parks and Recreation throughout its seven-season run.

“Retta is such a dynamic performer and one of our all-time favorites at Universal Television,” said Beth Klein, Executive vp talent and casting at Universal TV. “The possibilities with her are truly endless, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with her on this next chapter.”