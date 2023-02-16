NBCUniversal Inks Major Film/TV Deal With Germany’s SevenOne Entertainment

NBCUniversal Global Distribution has signed a major licensing deal in Germany, inking a multi-year agreement for several thousand hours of programming with German broadcasting group Seven.One Entertainment.

The deal, the largest of its kind for the two companies in the territory, gives Seven.One digital, streaming and broadcast rights for Universal’s current and upcoming film slate, including such titles as Fast X and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Jurassic World Dominion, The Fablemans, Ticket to Paradise, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Among the TV series included in the deal is the reboot of sci-fi adventure series Quantum Leap, starring Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett. Seven.One will also have access to NBCU’s vast portfolio of library titles, including such everygreens as The A-Team, Magnum P.I., Knight Rider, and House, and factual and family entertainment content such as Keeping Up with The Kardashians and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

The deal is multi-platform, meaning Seven.One can stream NBCU films and series on its SVOD service Joyn, on broadcast networks Pro7 and Sat.1, or pay-TV or AVOD channels.

“For the first time in a deal with a major studio, we can flexibly decide in which order we play out the strong content – whether first on linear TV, AVoD or SVoD on Joyn,” said Seven.One Chief Content Officer Henrik Pabst. “Classic TV and on-demand will benefit from this approach. In this way, we play out content from Hollywood optimally and precisely in line with our strategy across all platforms and achieve maximum reach.”

