‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ending With Season 14 on CBS

The agents of NCIS: Los Angeles are about to work their final cases.

The long-running spinoff of NCIS will come to a close in May at the end of its 14th season, the network announced late Friday. The crime drama, which passed the 300-episode mark late in season 13, will air its 322nd episode and series finale on May 14.

“For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing network/studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

NCIS: Los Angeles premiered in 2009 and ranked in the top 10 network shows in total viewers for each of its first five seasons. It has never fallen below 30th place in viewers (where it sits this season), despite moving time periods half a dozen times.

“I want to thank both the network and [CBS] Studios for their partnership and support over the years; [series creator] Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode,” said showrunner R. Scott Gemmill. “Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances — thank you for your talent, professionalism and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.”

The series stars LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney. The core of LL Cool J, O’Donnell, Hunt, Ruah and Olsen has been together for nearly the entire run; Olsen recurred in the first season before becoming a series regular in season two.

Gemmill executive produces the CBS Studios series with Kousakis, Military, Harimoto, Bartels and Brennan.

NCIS: Los Angeles was the first spinoff of NCIS (itself a spinoff of JAG) and is the second longest-running show in the franchise, behind the parent show that’s now in its 20th season. NCIS: New Orleans ran for seven seasons, and NCIS: Hawai’i is in its second.