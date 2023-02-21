‘NCIS,’ ‘Survivor’ Among Nine 2023-24 Renewals at CBS

CBS is taking nearly all of its current primetime lineup into the 2023-24 season.

The network on Tuesday announced renewals for nine series: dramas CSI: Vegas, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i; unscripted shows The Amazing Race, Lingo, Survivor and Tough as Nails; and long-running newsmagazines 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.

The renewals join those of first-year shows So Help Me Todd and Fire Country and comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola. The network’s three FBI shows, Young Sheldon and The Equalizer are all in the midst of multi-year orders that will take them through next season. It also means that the network has now picked up 19 of the 24 primetime series it has aired this season.

Only veteran dramas Blue Bloods and SWAT and rookie series East New York remain in limbo. The network earlier announced that NCIS: Los Angeles will end with its current 14th season, and it canceled the ill-fated dating show The Real Love Boat in the fall. One other series, an adaptation of James Cameron’s True Lies, is set to premiere March 1, and the network has already ordered The Never Game, starring Justin Hartley, for 2023-24.

“It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement.

The pickups for the nine shows continue a run of earlier-than-usual renewals that could serve as a hedge against potential Hollywood union strikes later in the year. Renewed scripted series could keep writers rooms open and possibly continue production ahead of possible work stoppages by the Writers Guild (whose current contract ends May 1), SAG-AFTRA and the Directors Guild (both up on June 30). Any episodes banked before potential strikes would allow networks to have at least some scripted programming available in the fall.

NCIS will air its 21st season in 2023-24, breaking a CBS record for a primetime scripted series held for more than four decades by Gunsmoke. It will become the third longest-running primetime drama ever, behind NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (currently in season 24) and Law & Order (season 22).

Keep track of all the broadcast renewals and cancellations with The Hollywood Reporter’s network scorecard.