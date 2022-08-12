Ncuti Gatwa to Start Filming First ‘Doctor Who’ Season This November (Exclusive)

Incoming Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa won’t have to wait too long until he’s given the keys to the TARDIS.

The Hollywood Reporter understands that the Sex Education star will begin filming the next season of Doctor Who — the 14th since its 2005 revival and his first as the famed Time Lord — for the BBC this November.

Unveiled by returning showrunner Russell T. Davies in May, Gatwa takes over from Jodie Whittaker, whose four-year stint as the Thirteenth Doctor is due to come to an end in a special episode broadcasting this October as part of the BBC Centenary celebrations.

At least one more special episode is due to be broadcast in late 2023 to mark the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who (THR understands there may be as many as three episodes), with previous Time Lord David Tennant returning to reprise his role.

Recent comments by Neil Patrick Harris — also appearing in the special, which has now been shot — have led to speculation that Gatwa will appear in 2023’s celebrations, a move that could see Tennant’s incarnation of the Doctor regenerate into Gatwa’s. However details about the special, as with most things Doctor Who, are being kept tightly under wraps by the BBC.

Gatwa’s first full series as the Doctor — filming in November — will follow the anniversary special and is therefore unlikely to hit screens until 2024.

But before he’s seen stepping into the TARDIS full time, Gatwa is set to return as beloved BFF Eric in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series Sex Education, now shooting. He’s also appearing in the much-hyped Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and fellow Sex Education breakout Emma Mackey.