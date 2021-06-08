Neil Gaiman Gives a Sneak Peek of Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

Netflix has released some behind-the-scenes footage of its adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel The Sandman.

In the footage, the author and executive producer gives a peak at the show’s sets and props, plus there’s brief footage of actors Tom Sturridge (Dream) Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer).

As Netflix notes, this is not a “first look” per se as there’s no series footage or in-character images, yet for Sandman fans it gives a sense of the look and feel of the dark fantasy series.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fK-Bl7gZ9s8

The series is described as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

Other actors on the show include Joely Richardson (Ethel Cripps), David Thewlis (John Dee), Patton Oswalt (voice of Matthew the Raven) and Stephen Fry (Gilbert).

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) is showrunner and David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) is executive producer. Goyer and Heinberg are also co-writers on the Warner Bros. Television project, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date.