‘Good Omens’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

The forces of heaven and hell are set to return for another colorful battle over the fate of humankind.

Good Omens, the six-part fantasy epic based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman (full title: Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch), is to get a second season on Amazon, with Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprising their lead roles as angel Aziraphale and demon Crawley (last seen toasting the world in London’s Ritz Hotel after stopping the apocalypse in the final episode of 2019’s Hugo Award-winning first season).

Gaiman — who has an overall deal with Amazon Studios, which produces alongside BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia — will again executive produce and will co-showrun along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct.

“It’s 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” said Gaiman. “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

Season 2 will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse now thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

“I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me,” added Gaiman. “There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favorite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

The six-part second season will begin filming later this year in Scotland and will premiere on Amazon Prime at a later date. However, unlike the first outing, it is not expected to air on the BBC following its Amazon premiere, with the BBC confirming that it’s not currently involved in the second series.

“Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me,” said Mackinnon. “And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side.”

Added Sheen: “Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”

Alongside Sheen and Tennant, the first season of Good Omens had an ensemble cast that also included Jon Hamm, Daniel Mays, Ariyon Bakare, Anna Maxwell Martin and Frances McDormand (who voiced God)