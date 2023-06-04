Neil Patrick Harris Says Filming for ‘Uncoupled’ Season 2 Is “on Pause” Due to Writers Strike

The comedy series Uncoupled is one of the latest television shows to be impacted by the writers strike.

Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Michael in the series, revealed on Friday’s episode of The View that filming for season two has been delayed. The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this year that Showtime picked up the show after Netflix canceled it following its first season.

“We were going to start filming it in the beginning of July but the writers strike is happening,” the How I Met Your Mother actor said. “So, everything is sort of on pause – go writers, writers strong.”

Harris didn’t confirm when production would resume, but added that “we’re just going to wait until that [writers strike] plays itself out.”

He continued, “Hopefully we’ll be able to start filming in warm weather. We filmed season one in cold weather and it’s less fun to have like dating shows where you’re walking down Central Park and like freezing and shivering. [It’s] more fun in a tank top.”

The Darren Star-created series follows Harris’ Michael as he tries to rebuild his life after his long-time boyfriend (Tuc Watkins) suddenly moves out and he’s left to navigate the dating scene in his mid-40s.

Uncoupled joins a running list of TV shows and movies that have been impacted by the strike. The Writers Guild has been picketing since the beginning of May after the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a deal on contract negotiations.