Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ Casts Four More Actors, Including ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum (Exclusive)

Netflix has added to the cast of its upcoming sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem.

The drama series adapted from Liu Cixin’s Hugo Award-winning trilogy has added four more actors to its sprawling cast, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Rosalind Chao (Better Things), Ben Schnetzer (Y: The Last Man) and Eve Ridley (Peppa Pig) have joined the show.

The Tony Award-winning Pryce has appeared in Brazil, Glengarry Glen Ross, Evita and the Pirates of the Caribbean series. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama in 2021. Chao is another fan-friendly name with credits such as Disney’s live-action Mulan, Star Trek: The Next Generation and The Joy Luck Club. While Schnetzer is coming off his starring role another apocalyptic sci-fi drama, FX’s Y: The Last Man, 10-year-old Ridley is a newcomer to the industry.

3 Body Problem is an ambitious tale about what happens when humanity discovers that they are not alone in the universe.

Pryce marks the third alum from HBO’s Game of Thrones to be cast in the series (the others, previously announced, are John Bradley and Liam Cunningham). The reunion isn’t quite coincidental as 3 Body Problem is from Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who co-created the series along with True Blood veteran Alexander Woo. On Thrones, Pryce played the religious leader the High Sparrow.

Previously, the production announced the cast also includes Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Sea Shimooka (Pink Skies Ahead), Zine Tseng (series debut), Saamer Usmani (Succession) and Benedict Wong (Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

The other executive producers are: Bernadette Caulfield (Thrones); Rian Johnson (Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are executive producers for T-Street; Lin Qi, the late former chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe; Plan B Entertainment — Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s company (Moonlight); and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke for Primitive Streak.

Academy award-nominated director Derek Tsang (Better Days) will direct multiple episodes and serve as co-executive producer. Chao is repped by Buchwald and Eric Brooks of Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP; Schnetzer is repped by Gersh, Curtis Brown, Narrative and attorneys David Weber and Lon Sorenson.