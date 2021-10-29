Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ Casts 12 Actors, Including ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum

Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi drama 3 Body Problem has announced its first cast members.

The series from Emmy-winning showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss (Game of Thrones) revealed 12 actors that have signed on for key roles.

Here they are in alphabetical order:

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen; When They See Us; Fences)

John Bradley (Game of Thrones; upcoming Moonfall; Marry Me)

Tsai Chin (Lucky Grandma; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Liam Cunningham (The Last Voyage of the Demeter; Game of Thrones; Hunger)

Eiza González (Baby Driver; I Care A Lot; Ambulance)

Jess Hong (Inked; The Brokenwood Mysteries)

Marlo Kelly (Dare Me)

Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time)

Sea Shimooka (Pink Skies Ahead; Arrow; Berlin)

Zine Tseng (Her series debut)

Saamer Usmani (The Mauritanian; Inventing Anna; Succession)

Benedict Wong (Nine Days; Raya and the Last Dragon; Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

No information was released on their roles. One name (González) has been previously reported, though not officially confirmed. 3 Body Problem is inspired by the renowned book trilogy by Liu Cixin which tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers we are not alone in the universe.

Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy) co-created the series with Benioff and Weiss and is executive producer and writer. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones) is an executive producer. Rian Johnson (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are executive producers for T-Street.

Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers. Plan B Entertainment — Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s company (Moonlight) — are executive producers. Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke are executive producers for Primitive Streak.

Academy award-nominated director Derek Tsang (Better Days) will direct and serve as co-executive producer. No premiere date is yet set.