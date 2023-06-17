Netflix Reveals ‘3 Body Problem’ Trailer from ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators

The first trailer is here for the Game of Thrones creators’ long-awaited follow-up series.

Netflix released the teaser trailer for 3 Body Problem from showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss along with Alexander Woo. The sci-fi epic is adapted from Liu Cixin’s Hugo Award-winning trilogy.

3 Body Problem is an ambitious tale about what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe. The trailer was revealed at Netflix’s Tudum live fan event in Brazil on Saturday.

The sprawling cast also includes Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Rosalind Chao (Better Things), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Eve Ridley (Peppa Pig), Ben Schnetzer (Y: The Last Man), Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Sea Shimooka (Pink Skies Ahead), Zine Tseng (series debut), Saamer Usmani (Succession) and Benedict Wong (Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

The other executive producers are: Bernadette Caulfield (Thrones); Rian Johnson (Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T-Street; Lin Qi, the late former chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe; Plan B Entertainment — Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner’s company (Moonlight); and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke for Primitive Streak.

Academy Award-nominated director Derek Tsang (Better Days) will direct multiple episodes and serve as co-executive producer. Chao is repped by Buchwald and Eric Brooks of Goodman Genow; Schnetzer is repped by Gersh, Curtis Brown, Narrative and attorneys David Weber and Lon Sorenson.