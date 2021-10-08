Netflix Orders ‘That ’70s Show’ Spin-Off ‘That ’90s Show’

Netflix is spinning off the Fox sitcom That ’70s Show.

The new comedy is titled That ’90s Show and the original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are back on board.

On the cast front, only Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) have so far signed on to reprise their roles, but producers are hopeful that other familiar names will join in guest appearances.

Here’s the official description: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

That ’70s Show debuted in 1998 and ran for eight seasons on Fox, chronicling a group of teenage friends growing up in a fictional Wisconsin town. It also enjoyed a streaming afterlife on Netflix but departed the service last year.

The original show’s cast had several actors who went onto thriving careers, including Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama. One member of the core cast, Danny Masterson, is currently set to stand trial for three rape charges in Los Angeles. In 2002, Fox launched the short-lived comedy That ’80s Show which wasn’t a spin-off of That ’70s Show but was “inspired” by the format.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the multi-cam spin-off with Gregg Mettler serving as showrunner. Executive producers include Bonnie and Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Rupp is repped Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment.