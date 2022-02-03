Netflix’s ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Adds Trio to Cast

The Netflix series based on Anthony Doerr’s novel All the Light We Cannot See has found its male lead.

Louis Hofmann (Dark) will play Werner Pfennig in the limited series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book. The show has also added Lars Eidinger and Nell Sutton to its cast. They join the previously cast Aria Mia Loberti, who’s playing the lead role of Marie-Laure, Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie.

All the Light We Cannot See is set during World War II and on Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager whose path crosses that of young German soldier Werner as they both try to survive the devastation of the war in occupied France.

Eidinger (Babylon Berlin, Sense8) will play Sgt. Maj. Reinhold von Rumple, a cruel, terminally ill Nazi officer who spends his final days hunting down a legendary diamond said to give its owner eternal life. Sutton will make her acting debut as the younger Marie-Laure, who’s thoughtful, curious and courageous. Like her character, Sutton is legally blind.

All the Light We Cannot See is produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps (Stranger Things, Free Guy). Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) is adapting Doerr’s novel and executive produces with Levy — who’s also directing all four episodes of the series — and 21 Laps’ Dan Levine and Josh Barry. Joe Strechay is an associate producer and blindness and accessibility consultant.