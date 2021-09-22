‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Series Based on Best-Seller a Go at Netflix

Shawn Levy (left) and Steven Knight are producing 'All the Light We Cannot See' for Netflix.

Netflix has greenlit a limited series based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning World War II novel All the Light We Cannot See.

Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Free Guy) will direct and executive produce the four-part drama, and Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) will adapt the bestseller. Levy and the show’s producers are embarking on a worldwide casting search for the lead role of Marie-Laure, who is blind, and encouraging blind or low-vision actresses to apply.

Published in 2014, All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of Marie-Laure, a blind teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths cross in occupied France as they try to survive the devastation of World War II. The novel spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and to date has sold more than 15 million copies across all formats worldwide. It won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in 2015.

In seeking a blind or low-vision actress for the lead role, Netflix and the All the Light producers could make a leap forward in representation for visually impaired actors. Shows that feature blind characters, including Apple’s See and The CW’s In the Dark, have sighted actors as leads.

Levy will executive produce via his 21 Laps Entertainment along with partners Dan Levine and Josh Barry. Knight is also executive producing. Joe Strechay (See, The OA) will serve as associate producer and blindness and accessibility consultant.

The series continues Levy and 21 Laps’ productive working relationship with Netflix. In addition to Stranger Things, 21 Laps also produces Shadow and Bone, I Am Not Okay With This and Dash & Lily for the streamer.