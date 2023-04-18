Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Trailer: WWII Epic From ‘Stranger Things’ Director

Aria Mia Loberti in 'All the Light We Cannot See.'

Netflix’s adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling 2014 novel All the Light We Cannot See dropped its teaser trailer Tuesday.

The limited series was written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) with all four episodes directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). Netflix also announced the series will premiere Nov. 2, 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePLIObDy_HI

The story “follows Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton), a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle (Hugh Laurie) who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner (Louis Hofmann), a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.”

The novel spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.

Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment serve as executive producers on the series. Knight also serves as an executive producer.