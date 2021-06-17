Netflix, Amazon Should Disclose Data for Public Service TV Shows, U.K. Says

Streaming giants, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, should disclose viewing data for content from U.K. public service broadcasters (PSBs), such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and ViacomCBS’ Channel 5, the British government said on Thursday.

Fleabag and Peaky Blinders are among the shows streaming from these companies.

In its comments on a report on “The future of public service broadcasting” by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMSC) of the parliament in London, the conservative government of Boris Johnson backed a recommendation to that effect.

“We recommend the government impose two specific requirements in relation to PSB content hosted on other streaming services in new media legislation,” it said in the response. “Streaming services should be required to share topline viewing data — at the very least, the number of viewers — for PSB content they host with Ofcom and the relevant PSBs to enable full analysis of PSB reach and the audiovisual landscape as a whole.”

Global streamers tend to release only limited viewer data, often arguing that sharing too much of it would be commercially sensitive.

The government also suggested that PSB content “should be clearly labeled as such and branded with the logo of the PSB from which the content originated.” Netflix does provide this on such shows as Channel 4’s The End of the F…ing World.