Netflix Animation Foundation Launches Third Cohort with Black N’ Animated

The Netflix Animations Foundation Program, which was launched exactly a year ago, is unveiling its third class.

For each cohort, which runs for four months, the streamer partners with different entertainment inclusion programs to focus on specific historically excluded communities. The inaugural iteration teamed with Latinx in Animation and Exceptional Minds, whereas the second cohort earlier this year served veteran and Indigenous animators via partnerships with Veterans in Media and Entertainment and Illuminative, respectively.

This time around, the program has tapped Black N’ Animated to recruit its participants. Select members of the Los Angeles-based organization will be invited to apply directly, whereas others who are interested in this fall’s cohort can reach out to Black N’ Animated to be considered.

During the program, the class of approximately 50 early-career animators will receive mentoring focused on art and visual development, storyboarding, CG/VFX, writing and production management, as well as career guidance in creating professional portfolios, writing samples or resumes to equip them for applying for internships, apprenticeships or entry-level animation jobs. The first cohort had 74 mentees and 19 mentors from Netflix’s Animation Studio, whereas the second had 52 and 22, respectively.

Mentees from the inaugural session have gone on to intern at Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., Dreamworks and Mattel and work at Fuse FX, Marvel Studios, Titmouse, Disney TV, Diamond Games, PPC, CBS Sports, , NBC Universal and Pixelogic.