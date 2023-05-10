Netflix Releases Arnold Schwarzenegger Documentary Trailer

Netflix released a trailer for a new documentary about the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The three-part series, Arnold, chronicles the action icon’s body-building success, Hollywood box office rise and political career as the governor of California.

The official description: “This three part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2AEI26LBpA

The documentary will come out May 9 — right on the heels of Netflix’s release of Schwarzenegger’s first TV series, the action-comedy FUBAR, which is released May 25. In the meantime, the streamer has loaded up on some titles from Schwarzenegger’s film catalog, including Conan the Barbarian, Twins and The Last Action Hero.

The project is directed by Lesley Chilcott (Watson) and executive produced by Allen Hughes, Peter Nelson, Lesley Chilcott, Paul Wachter and Doug Pray.