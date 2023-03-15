Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Are Locked in a Blood Feud in ‘Beef’ Trailer

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong let their tempers spiral wildly out of control in the trailer for A24’s Beef.

In the dark comedy series, Amy (Wong) is a wife and mother who seems to have it all, while Danny (Yeun) is a struggling contractor with downward fortunes, but both are miserable — as cued by the ironic lyrics of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today” that plays over the trailer. The two meet acrimoniously in a parking lot and choose to escalate their encounter into an ongoing feud that includes gunplay, attempted arson and defacement of property via urination.

“I have a very full life that I’d like to get back to,” Amy threatens Danny. “I’m going to find you and take what little you have.”

He taunts back: “You’re just a suburban housewife, and now you’re stuck in a life you never wanted.”

Joseph Lee (Searching), Young Mazino, artist David Choe and Patti Yasutake are also series regulars, while Maria Bello, Ashley Park and Justin H. Min are seen in the trailer in recurring roles. Yeun and Wong are also executive producers alongside Jake Schreier and creator and first-time showrunner Lee Sung Jin, whose writing credits include Undone, Dave and Tuca & Bertie. Matthew Medlin is the producer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFPIMHBzGDs

“I was prepared to not have a ton of fun on the show,” Wong said during her interview for The Hollywood Reporter’s March 1 cover story. “But the first scene I shot with Steven, after the first take we were laughing hysterically after they yelled ‘cut’ because of all the adrenaline rushing through us… [The show] has that kind of magical horror comedy element where you don’t know what to expect, which I think is so fun in serialized television.”

Beef premieres on Netflix worldwide April 6.