Netflix to End ‘Big Mouth’ After Season 8

Big Mouth and spinoff Human Resources are both coming to an end on Netflix.

Big Mouth has been renewed for an eighth and final season. Human Resources will wrap with its upcoming second season, yet its characters will also appear in the flagship show’s final season. The seventh season of Big Mouth will launch later this year, and the final season will air sometime in 2024.

Netflix points out that the Emmy-winning adult-animated comedy will become the longest-running scripted series in the streamer’s history (aside from kids and family programming). Big Mouth followed a group of middle school kids and their hormone monsters as they navigated the perils of adolescence.

“If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right. this seems like it will never end,'” said series star and executive producer Nick Kroll.

“Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity,” added Billy Wee, Netflix’s director of adult animation. “We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming-of-age story reaches its conclusion.”

Netflix also recently renewed its overall content deal with Brutus Pink, the animation production company behind the two shows (which is led by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett).

Big Mouth and its spinoff have racked up more than 1 billion viewing hours, according to Netflix, and have included 689 masturbation jokes (which somebody presumably had to spend their time counting).