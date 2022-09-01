Netflix Reveals Cast and First Look of Australian Original Series ‘Boy Swallows Universe’

Netflix has revealed the cast, and released a first-look image, of its upcoming Australian original drama series Boy Swallows Universe.

An all-Aussie production, the eight-part limited series stars Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Simon Baker (The Mentalist) and Phoebe Tonkin (H₂O: Just Add Water) as leads in the adaptation of Trent Dalton’s book of the same name. The cast also includes Felix Cameron, Lee Tiger Halley, Bryan Brown, Anthony La Paglia and Sophie Wilde.

Boy Swallows Universe, a very Australian coming-of-age novel that has become an international bestseller, tells the story of a broken family in Brisbane in 1985. The publisher’s synopsis reads: “A lost father, a mute brother, a junkie mum, a heroin dealer for a stepfather and a notorious crime for a babysitter. It’s not as if Eli Bell’s life isn’t complicated enough already. He’s just trying to follow his heart and understand what it means to be a good man, but fate keeps throwing obstacles in his way – not the least of which is Tytus Broz, a legendary Brisbane drug dealer.”

John Collee (Master and Commander) penned the screenplay and Bharat Nalluri (Spooks), Jocelyn Moorhouse (Proof) and Kim Mordaunt (The Rocket) will direct the episodes.

Boy Swallows Universe is being produced by Australia’s Brouhaha Entertainment together with Anonymous Content, and Chapter One and is now in production in Brisbane, Australia.

Executive producers include Joel Edgerton, Brouhaha’s Troy Lum and Andrew Mason, Sophie Gardiner for Chapter One, Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, and Toby Bentley.