‘Bridgerton’ Serves Up Testy First Look at Season 2

Bridgerton is focusing on a new relationship in its second season, but the intrigue and drama surrounding its characters look to be unchanged.

Netflix on Saturday released a first look at season two of its breakout hit set in Regency-era London. The Shondaland series is currently in production.

The teaser revealed a testy meeting between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which likely will give way to much more romantic encounters later in the season.

Season two of Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second in Quinn’s best-selling Bridgerton series. It will focus on Anthony as he searches for a bride and comes across Kate, a smart and headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — including Anthony.

Sharma and Bailey, in a conversation with co-stars Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Charithra Chandran (Kate’s sister Edwina Sharma), promised “a lot of arguing” and “volatility” in Kate and Anthony’s relationship — which is borne out in clip Netflix released.

Other additions to the cast for the coming sesaon are Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, Rupert Young and Rupert Evans, who will play Edmund, the Bridgerton patriarch.

Not returning is season one breakout Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. The series’ plan is to focus on one of the eight Bridgerton siblings in each season, mirroring the format of Quinn’s novels. With Bailey’s Anthony the focus of season two, Page’s character is no longer central to the story. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Page was offered a guest role in season two but declined.

Phoebe Dyvenor, who plays Simon’s now wife and Anthony’s sister Daphne, is slated to reprise her role.

Chris Van Dusen (Scandal) adapted Quinn’s novels and serves as showrunner of season two of Bridgerton (though he’ll step aside for the already ordered third and fourth seasons). Van Dusen executive produces with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Watch the clip below.’