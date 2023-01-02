Netflix Reveals First Look at Young Lady Danbury in ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’

Attention, diamonds, Netflix has released the first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) in its upcoming Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The limited series will focus on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, which Thomas’ Danbury will use to her advantage to find her own way into society, under the thumb of her much older husband.

Netflix’s description of the character reads, “With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power.”

India Amarteifio takes on the role of the younger version of Charlotte in the eight-episode series, with Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton, reprising her role. It’s unclear how both actresses will play the same character, but they could appear in flashbacks or flashforwards.

“This Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the ‘ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” accoridng to the streamer’s logline for the prequel.

In Shonda Rhimes’ limited series, Amarteifio’s Charlotte arrives in London betrothed to the king of England against her will, only to realize that the royal family isn’t what she expects. She quickly begins learning how to navigate her unpredictable husband, the ‘ton and the palace, on her way to becoming one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.

Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will also reprise their Bridgerton roles of Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively, in Queen Charlotte.

Game of Thrones alum Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Bridgerton’s Hugh Sachs round out the prequel’s cast.

Netflix previously released a first-look image of Amarteifio’s Queen Charlotte (below).

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton Prequel Liam Daniel/Netflix



