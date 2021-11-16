Netflix Extends Shepperton Deal, U.K. Studio to Double in Size

Netflix has reaffirmed its commitment to the U.K. as one of its key production hubs, renewing a contract with the Pinewood Group for the use of Shepperton Studios that will double the size of its production space at the production facility.

The historic facility is also set for a major expansion that will add almost 1 million square feet of new production space, with the overall studio set to comprise 17 sound stages.

Work on the expansion has now begun and is due for completion in 2023, making Shepperton Studios — whose history dates back to the 1930s — one of the largest film and TV studios in the world.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of our production presence in the U.K.,” said Anna Mallett, Netflix’s vp physical production U.K. & EMEA. “The new contract with Shepperton highlights our commitment to investing in the U.K. creative industry and will provide a wealth of opportunities and production jobs, from entry level to heads of department. We’re excited to work with some of the best storytellers in the business to create amazing new films and series for our members.”

Netflix first signed a contract to establish a permanent production hub at Shepperton in July 2019, marking its first long-term studio deal in the U.K. It has since filmed the likes of Midnight Sky and The Old Guard at the facility. Earlier this year, it also struck a similar deal at Longcross Studios. The length of the contract extension at Shepperton is unknown, a Netflix spokesperson confirming that it was “long-term.”

“We are thrilled to be going ahead with the next phase of expansion at Shepperton Studios and we’re especially pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Netflix,” said Pinewood Group chairman Paul Golding. “Their commitment to expand at Shepperton is an endorsement of our operational expertise and enables us to continue our investment into this great studio.”