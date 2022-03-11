‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Canceled at Netflix

The land-line phone in Claudia Kishi’s bedroom is going silent.

Netflix has canceled its teen-focused series The Baby-Sitters Club after two seasons. The decision comes five months after the show’s second season debuted on the streamer.

Based on the long-running series of novels by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club centers on a group of middle-school friends who form and run a baby-sitting service and deal with the issues of growing up. The series earned largely positive reviews for its portrayals of the relationships among the core group of girls and its light touch.

Netflix doesn’t release detailed viewing data for most of its titles. Season two ranked ninth on the streamer’s global English-language top 10 series list for Oct. 11-17 — the week of its premiere — but fell off the week after. It did not make Netflix’s U.S. top 10 in the month after its premiere.

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be,” said series creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert in a statement. “It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

The series stars Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas, Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill, Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, Kyndra Sanchez as Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez played the role in season one), Vivian Watson as Mallory Pike and Anais Lee as Jesse Ramsey. Alicia Silverstone plays Kristy’s mother, Elizabeth, and Mark Feuerstein plays Elizabeth’s fiancé and later husband, Watson Brewer.

Walden Media produces The Baby-Sitters Club. Shukert executive produces with Lucia Aniello, Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada, Sascha Rothchild, Martin and Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer and Frank Smith.

March 11, 4:15 p.m. Updated to reflect the show’s presence in Netflix’s global top 10 for one week.