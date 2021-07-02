Netflix Cancels Four Comedies, Including ‘The Crew’

Netflix is canceling four comedies right before the holiday weekend.

The streamer has axed The Crew (ending with season one), Country Comfort (ending with season one), Mr. Iglesias (ending with part three) and Bonding (ending with season two).

In addition, Netflix closed a development deal with The Crew‘s Kevin James to develop a new single-camera comedy series for him to produce and star in.

The company also has another project with Mr. Iglesias’ Gabe Iglesias, with the third of a series of his stand-up specials slated to shoot this summer.

Netflix has also inked a development deal with Bonding creator Rightor Doyle.

Yet one comedy recently received a renewal from Netflix — The Upshaws will return for season two.