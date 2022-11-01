‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Canceled at Netflix

Netflix will not be returning to the Otherworld.

The streamer has canceled its teen drama series Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons. Developer and showrunner Bryan Young announced the cancellation in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.”

Based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, Fate tells the story of Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a fairy raised by human parents who enrolls at a boarding school for other fairies, begins to learn about her past and confronts a threat to both the magical Otherworld and her earthly home.

The series debuted in January 2021 and spent three weeks in the top 10 of Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts for original shows. Season two fell off the Nielsen rankings after two weeks; Netflix’s internal rankings show its worldwide users spent about 161 million hours with the season in the month after its Sept. 16 premiere. (By comparison, some of Netflix’s biggest shows have passed the 100 million-hour mark in a single week.)

Young executive produced Fate: The Winx Saga with Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier, Cristiana Buzzelli, Joanne Lee and Lis Steele.