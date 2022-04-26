‘Raising Dion’ Canceled After 2 Seasons on Netflix

Netflix has canceled its superhero series Raising Dion after two seasons.

Cast member Sammi Haney shared the news on Instagram Tuesday, which The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. “Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED,” Haney wrote. “Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3.”

Season two spent four weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 English-language series following its Feb. 1 premiere, peaking at second place for its debut week. In the United States, Raising Dion racked up 2.74 billion minutes of viewing time, according to Nielsen, in the four weeks after its premiere.

Raising Dion is based on a 2015 comic book and short film by Dennis Liu. It stars Alisha Wainwright as a widowed mother raising a 10-year-old son (Ja’Siah Young) who has started to demonstrate superpowers. The cast also features Haney, Jazmyn Simon, Jason Ritter, Griffin Robert Faulkner and Ali Ahn; executive producer Michael B. Jordan has a recurring part as Dion’s late father.

Carol Barbee served as showrunner on the series and executive produced with Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Liu, Darren Grant, Michael Green and Macro’s Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks and Marta Fernandez. Liu and Grant also directed several episodes each.