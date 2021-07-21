Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Showrunner to Continue Story With Archie Comics

Sabrina Spellman’s magic lives on thanks to two upcoming comic book series written by Riverdale television series creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Archie Comics announced Wednesday that Aguirre-Sacasa and artist Robert Hack will reunite for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina No. 9, which arrives October 13. The comics, which inspired the Kiernan Shipka-led drama, continue the “Witch War” storyline with “The Sacrificial Lamb.” Sabrina has brought Harvey’s body back to life (along with her father’s soul). However, there is a cost to everything and unless she wants the Gates of Hell to open, Sabrina must find a person to sacrifice in Harvey’s place. Greendale’s infamous teen witch is faced with a troubling predicament — could she truly kill someone?

“Bringing Sabrina and her family and friends to life on the screen for Netflix was a dark dream come true, and I couldn’t be prouder of our four seasons, but it all started with a comic book series that was truly a labor of love for everyone who worked on it,” said Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement. “Reuniting with Robert Hack and the entire Archie Comics team and getting to pick up where we left off has been the best homecoming I could have ever asked for.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Comic Courtesy of DC Comics

Aguirre-Sacasa is also teaming with artist Audrey Mok (Archie, Josie and the Pussycats) to offer a new comic series titled The Occult World of Sabrina, which picks up where Netflix’s television adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina left off. Occult World will arrive later this year and feature the return of Sabrina, Nick, Harvey, and the rest of the Fright Club for the first story-arc, “A World Without Sabrina.”

“Roberto coming back to the comics fold is such a special thing to experience,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. “He’s done a remarkable job of creating fresh, new and captivating stories across Riverdale, Sabrina, and Katy Keene. He steps right back into his comics sweet spot, and the world he has created is truly amazing.”

The Occult World of Sabrina Comic Courtesy of DC Comics

Aguirre-Sacasa and Hack’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book series launched in October 2014. The upcoming ninth issue arrives nearly four years after Chilling Adventures of Sabrina No. 8, which was released in August 2017. Aguirre-Sacasa served as creator and showrunner for Netflix’s TV adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that debuted in 2018. Chilling Adventures was canceled last summer ahead of its fourth and final season.