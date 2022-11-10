Netflix Tests Live Programming With Chris Rock Comedy Special

Netflix will make its first attempt at streaming live programming next year with a new comedy special from the comedian Chris Rock, the streamer said on Thursday.

The special will stream live, globally, in early 2023. Additional details are expected to be shared at a later date.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vp stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Rock’s last comedy special for Netflix was 2018’s Chris Rock: Tamborine.

More to come.