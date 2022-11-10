×
Netflix Tests Live Programming With Chris Rock Comedy Special

The comedian will be the first to perform live for the streaming giant.

Netflix will make its first attempt at streaming live programming next year with a new comedy special from the comedian Chris Rock, the streamer said on Thursday.

The special will stream live, globally, in early 2023. Additional details are expected to be shared at a later date.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vp stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Rock’s last comedy special for Netflix was 2018’s Chris Rock: Tamborine.

More to come.

